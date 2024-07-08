- Home
PM Directs Party Parliamentarians To Focus On Public Welfare, Balochistan's Development
Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 07:14 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday stressed the elected representatives of the party from Balochistan to play their role in development of the province to ensure well being and prosperity of the people
"PML-N believes in the public service, the elected representatives of the party should focus their attention on the welfare of the people," the prime minister said while talking to a delegation of PML-N Parliamentarians from Balochistan which called on him here.
During his visit to Quetta, PM Shehbaz said the provincial coalition government in Balochistan should identify the problems of the province and prepare a comprehensive plan to resolve them.
He directed the elected representatives to take steps to complete the development projects in their respective Constituencies and solve the problems in consultation with the Governor and Chief Minister of Balochistan.
The meeting was also attended by Federal Ministers Jam Kamal Khan, Azam Nazir Tarar, Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel and party leaders.
