PM directs to take steps for financial assistance, prosperity of fishermen    

Prime Minister Imran Khan has given these directions during meeting with Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi after getting briefing about the overall situation of the ports.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to take all possible steps for the financial assistance and prosperity of the fishermen.

The Prime Minister made these directives during a meeting with Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi in Islamabad on Monday.

They also discussed provision of easy loans to the fishermen and Karachi situation.

The PM said bringing the plundered money back to the country is amongst the foremost priorities of the government.

He was talking to renowned economist Shahid Kardar in Islamabad today (Monday).

Imran Khan noted the illegal flow of money from the poor countries is the basic reason of their backwardness and poverty.

They also discussed overall economic situation and the steps to check money laundering.

Meanwhile, Executive Chairman of John Menzies Philipp Joeinig called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. During the meeting, various proposals regarding promotion of necessary linkages between aviation and airport services and tourism were discussed.

The Prime Minister appreciated interest of international firms for establishment of tourism services in Pakistan.

Imran Khan said Pakistan was blessed with abundant sites that could be developed into world class attractions in eco-friendly and sustainable manner.

Proposals regarding establishment of Skiing facilities and mountaineering were also discussed.