PM emphasizes need to enhance bilateral strategic ties b/w Pakistan, Turkiye

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif launched the fourth MILGEM Class Corvette Ship PNS Tariq in the sea today during a ceremony held at the Karachi Shipyard.

The Vice President of Turkiye Cevdet Yilmaz was also present in the ceremony as guest of honour.

Addressing the ceremony, Shehbaz Sharif emphasized need to enhance bilateral strategic cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye for the prosperity of the two nations.

The prime minister, lauding the leadership role of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the joint venture project is an example of cooperation and support between two brotherly countries.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan and Turkiye stand together in the face of challenges and have helped each other in difficult times throughout.

He specially mentioned the visit of Turkish President during the floods and the help of Turkish people for flood affected people.

Shehbaz Sharif also lauded the resolve of Pakistan Naval Chief for his dedication to ensure high level maritime activities.

He urged need to build a link between Karachi and Gwadar as well to enhance the port activity.

Prime Minister said CPEC is a roaring success and we have just signed the second phase of CPEC which is going in multiple directions.

He also thanked the workers of Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works for their hard work and dedication in building these ships on time that will be an asset in the fleet of Pakistan Navy.

He also announced two hundred million rupees for the workers of Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said PNS Tariq is the fourth and last Milgem class corvette ship built for the Pakistan and second to be built in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between Pakistan and Turkiye to further enhance the defense cooperation.