PM for COVID SOPs implementation, compassion toward poor on Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :As the nation is observing Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the countrymen to strictly observe anti-COVID precautions and show compassion towards the poor while celebrating the festival.

The prime minister, in his message on Eid-ul-Fitr, greeted the nation on the annual festival and thanked Allah Almighty for blessing with the holy month of Ramazan.

He said the objective of making the believers pass through the exercise of patience and thankfulness was to realize others' sufferings and hunger. The realization and compassion towards others was the real strength and identity of a human society.

"The same feelings were also the characteristics of State of Madina, which we follow as our role model. We should remain stick to the very passion to play a role to develop a human friendly society," the prime minister remarked.

He said the world was faced with the third wave of the pandemic, therefore the people should exercise extra caution and strictly abide by the anti-COVID precautions. The precautions were also the injunctions of islam as well as teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him), he added.

Imran Khan asked the countrymen that while celebrating Eid, they should take special care of the poor and needy people, particularly the families suffering financially due to the pandemic.

He also called for remembering those who had sacrificed their lives for a greater cause to bring pride to the nation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on the occasion of Eid, the prayers and wishes of the Pakistani nation were with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to keep the country blessed with the Eid festivities and protect it against the calamities.