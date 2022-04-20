UrduPoint.com

PM For Exploring Pak-Bahrain Ties In IT, Manpower Sectors

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 01:50 PM

PM for exploring Pak-Bahrain ties in IT, manpower sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday emphasized the importance of deepening bilateral economic engagement with Bahrain and exploring the potential in trade, investment, IT, manpower, and food security sectors.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Ambassador of Bahrain Mohammed Ebraheem Mohammed.

Shehbaz appreciated the efforts of the government of Bahrain in looking after the Pakistani community during the testing times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also welcomed the project of King Hamad Nursing University and Associated Medical Sciences Hospital in Islamabad, as a testament to the close brotherly relationship between the two countries.

The ambassador conveyed the message of felicitations from the Bahraini leadership to Shehbaz Sharif on his assumption of the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He recalled the long-standing and fraternal ties between the two countries and underlined Bahrain's desire to further deepen and broaden bilateral relations with Pakistan.

The prime minister thanked the ambassador for the messages of felicitations from the Bahraini leadership.

He underscored the importance Pakistan attached to its relationship with Bahrain and reiterated his resolve to work towards further expansion of mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

Bahrain is home to a large Pakistani diaspora in the Gulf Region. Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy close, cordial ties resting on the firm foundation of shared faith and values. The two countries closely collaborate bilaterally, as well as on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Pakistan and Bahrain celebrated 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations in 2021.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Bahrain From Government

Recent Stories

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

30 minutes ago
 Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

46 minutes ago
 IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

1 hour ago
 Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

1 hour ago
 British diplomat calls on PM Shehbaz

British diplomat calls on PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz chairs first cabinet meeting

PM Shehbaz chairs first cabinet meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.