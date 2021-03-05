UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan Striving To Curb Corrupt System: Ali Zaidi

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 02:09 PM

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has said that since the start of political career Prime Minister Imran Khan fighting to curb corrupt system and educating this nation

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has said that since the start of political career Prime Minister Imran Khan fighting to curb corrupt system and educating this nation.

In a tweet, he said that "Your speeches are straight from the heart, like a conversation with all", adding that "For whatever little I am worth, will stand with you till my last breath!"

