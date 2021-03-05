PM Imran Khan striving to curb corrupt system: Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has said that since the start of political career Prime Minister Imran Khan fighting to curb corrupt system and educating this nation

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has said that since the start of political career Prime Minister Imran Khan fighting to curb corrupt system and educating this nation.

In a tweet, he said that "Your speeches are straight from the heart, like a conversation with all", adding that "For whatever little I am worth, will stand with you till my last breath!"