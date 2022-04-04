ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Imran Khan will continue in his office till the appointment of caretaker prime minister, the President House said early Monday.

"Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, shall continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," a statement said issued by the President's media office.

President Alvi had earlier approved the advice of the PM Imran Khan to dissolve the National Assembly under the Article 58 (1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.