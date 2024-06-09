CM Maryam launched 42 public interest projects in 100 days: Azma Bukhari

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Provincial Information Minister Azma Bukhari highlighted on Sunday that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched 42 public interest projects in its first 100 days.

In response to criticism by opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, she said in a statement that during tenure of former premier Nawaz Sharif various projects had been initiated in 2015, but the PTI government claimed them by merely placing plaques on those projects. She criticised former chief minister Usman Buzdar, who proved to be an utter failure.

Commenting on farmers' issues, Azma urged the opposition to show some shame, noting that two farmers were shot dead during the PTI regime. She mocked the PTI's focus on "eggs, chickens, and charity houses". She listed Maryam Nawaz's achievements since becoming chief minister: "A Rs 30 billion Ramazan package, home delivery of ration bags, an Easter package for Christians, and a Holi package for the Hindu community". She also mentioned the inauguration of the First Government Cancer Hospital and the Sargodha Institute of Cardiology Hospital in Lahore.

In the three months since Maryam Nawaz took office, flour prices dropped by Rs 1,200 and bread prices from Rs 20 to Rs 12. The Punjab government introduced field hospitals, free cancer screenings, and a "Clinic on Wheels" programme for free treatment.

An air ambulance service will also be introduced for the first time in Punjab's history, she added.

Azma highlighted a historic Rs 300 billion package for 500,000 farmers, along with a new tractor scheme and a one-window operation to streamline farmer services. Additionally, the government launched the Kisan Card, Himat Card, and Livestock Card, and accelerated highway construction across the province. TEVTA programmes for 4,000 students in 16 cities were initiated to enhance the youth skills.

Under the "Knock of Maryam Nawaz" programme, citizens could easily obtain certificates for birth, death, marriage, and property. The government also expanded safe city projects to 18 more cities in Punjab and provided free Wifi at 100 locations in Lahore.

New initiatives include the Model Women Police Station and the Pink Button Emergency Helpline, as well as the first Chief Minister Pink Games, with participation from 16 universities.

Azma also announced the "Apna Ghar Apni Chhat" programme, promising 100,000 houses in the first phase, along with the distribution of 20,000 bikes among students and the approval of 657 new buses for the province.