PM Kakar pays tribute to APS Shuhada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Saturday paid tribute to the sacrifices of Shuhada of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar and said that such precedents of sacrifices were rare in human history.

In a message on the 9th anniversary of APS tragedy, he said that on that tragic day, terrorists had launched a cowardly attack on APS leading to a tragic incident which had grieved the entire world.

The unfortunate incident had strengthened the nation’s resolve against terrorism, the prime minister said, giving a clear message to terrorists and enemies of peace that the Pakistani nation was united.

Expressing his grief, the prime minister said that recollection of the incident brought tears to his eyes.

Nine years back, the enemy had tried vainly to deter the resolve of the nation in the fight against terrorism by attacking their flowers like children, PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

The caretaker prime minister further said that he along with the entire nation still remembered the great sacrifices of the students and paid tribute to them.

Principal APS Shaheed Tahira Qazi and other teachers stood against terrorists like a formidable wall and laid down their lives while saving the students, he added.

The caretaker prime minister said that the Pakistani nation had won the fight against terrorism and had foiled all the enemies’ nefarious designs of sowing anarchy and disorder.

The timid terrorists could not succeed in their designs as the nation had fearless people like Shaheed Tahira Qazi and Shaheed Aitzaz Ahsan in its ranks who were ready to sacrifice their lives for the protection of their people, he added.

He said though the entire nation was grieving over the tragic incident of APS but it had made it stronger against the specter of terrorism.

The prime minister said that the Pakistani nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with its security forces to send all terrorists to hell who had been trying to disrupt peace of the country.

He said the nation also paid tribute to the personnel of police force, rangers, army and other law enforcement agencies for eliminating the terrorists and their hideouts one by one after the occurrence of the APS tragedy.

APP/irf