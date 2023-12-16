Open Menu

PM Kakar Pays Tribute To APS Shuhada

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2023 | 11:10 AM

PM Kakar pays tribute to APS Shuhada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Saturday paid tribute to the sacrifices of Shuhada of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar and said that such precedents of sacrifices were rare in human history.

In a message on the 9th anniversary of APS tragedy, he said that on that tragic day, terrorists had launched a cowardly attack on APS leading to a tragic incident which had grieved the entire world.

The unfortunate incident had strengthened the nation’s resolve against terrorism, the prime minister said, giving a clear message to terrorists and enemies of peace that the Pakistani nation was united.

Expressing his grief, the prime minister said that recollection of the incident brought tears to his eyes.

Nine years back, the enemy had tried vainly to deter the resolve of the nation in the fight against terrorism by attacking their flowers like children, PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

The caretaker prime minister further said that he along with the entire nation still remembered the great sacrifices of the students and paid tribute to them.

Principal APS Shaheed Tahira Qazi and other teachers stood against terrorists like a formidable wall and laid down their lives while saving the students, he added.

The caretaker prime minister said that the Pakistani nation had won the fight against terrorism and had foiled all the enemies’ nefarious designs of sowing anarchy and disorder.

The timid terrorists could not succeed in their designs as the nation had fearless people like Shaheed Tahira Qazi and Shaheed Aitzaz Ahsan in its ranks who were ready to sacrifice their lives for the protection of their people, he added.

He said though the entire nation was grieving over the tragic incident of APS but it had made it stronger against the specter of terrorism.

The prime minister said that the Pakistani nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with its security forces to send all terrorists to hell who had been trying to disrupt peace of the country.

He said the nation also paid tribute to the personnel of police force, rangers, army and other law enforcement agencies for eliminating the terrorists and their hideouts one by one after the occurrence of the APS tragedy.

APP/irf

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Peshawar Prime Minister World Army Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on pol ..

Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on police lines in Tank

11 hours ago
 A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be ..

A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be a test case

11 hours ago
 Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

11 hours ago
 PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

11 hours ago
Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

11 hours ago
 Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM ..

Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM Domki

11 hours ago
 MQM-P urges provincial government for action again ..

MQM-P urges provincial government for action against fertilizer black marketing

11 hours ago
 SIFC holds 2nd session of 7th Executive Committee ..

SIFC holds 2nd session of 7th Executive Committee meeting

11 hours ago
 SC suspends LHC's order against appointments of RO ..

SC suspends LHC's order against appointments of ROs

12 hours ago
 Interior minister visits Darbar Aliya Eidgah Shari ..

Interior minister visits Darbar Aliya Eidgah Sharif

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan