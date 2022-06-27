UrduPoint.com

PM Lauds APS Survivor Ahmad Nawaz Over Becoming Oxford University's Union President

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 27, 2022 | 04:35 PM

Shehbaz Sharif says the great honour and inspiring journey fuelled by determination and sheer willpower.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has lauded the inspirational journey of Ahmad Nawaz, the survivor of the Army Public school massacre, who has become the president of Oxford University’s Union.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif said great honour and inspiring journey fuelled by determination and sheer willpower.

Ahmad Nawaz, who survived the horrific attack on APS Peshawar, has joined his duties as President of the debating society of the prestigious university.

The Prime Minister said Ahmed Nawaz has set an example worthy of emulation by our youth.

More Stories From Pakistan

