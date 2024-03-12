PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Naval Chief also felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of the Prime Minister.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 2024) Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today and discussed professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy.

The Naval Chief also felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of the Prime Minister.

Last week,Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to world leaders for their good wishes following his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In a series of posts on the social media platform X, he conveyed his appreciation to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the warm wishes and prayers on assuming office.

Describing the relationship between both nations as deeply rooted in historical bonds, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that fraternal ties will continue to flourish in the future. He also expressed eagerness to collaborate closely with the Crown Prince for the mutual benefit of their respective countries.

Additionally, Shehbaz Sharif extended his thanks to the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Prime Minister Mohammad Bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and Deputy Amir Abdullah bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani for their good wishes.

He emphasized Pakistan's appreciation for its brotherly ties with Qatar and his commitment to strengthening the bonds of friendship further.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his appreciation to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, for the felicitations on his election. Likewise, he expressed delight at receiving a congratulatory call from Iranian President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi, during which both leaders reaffirmed their resolve to collaborate closely for the betterment of their countries and the region.

Furthermore, Shehbaz Sharif thanked Kenyan President Williams Ruto for his warm wishes, highlighting the close and cordial relations between the two countries. He expressed a desire to continue collaboration for the further enhancement of bilateral ties and economic cooperation.