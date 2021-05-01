UrduPoint.com
PM Reiterates Resolve To Bring Electoral Reforms; Asks Opposition To Cooperate

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 04:36 PM

PM reiterates resolve to bring electoral reforms; asks opposition to cooperate

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday once again reiterated that the government was determined to introduce reforms in the electoral system with the use of latest technology to bring transparency and credibility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday once again reiterated that the government was determined to introduce reforms in the electoral system with the use of latest technology to bring transparency and credibility.

In a series of connected tweets, the prime minister invited the opposition to sit with them and select from the available electronic voting machine (EVM) models to restore elections credibility.

He referred to recent NA: 249 election result disputed by different political parties, and said that use of technology would strengthen the democratic system in the country.

He also mentioned that for a year now, they had been asking the opposition parties to cooperate and help them reform the present electoral system.

"Unfortunately, no substantive reforms were put in place. Technology & use of Electronic Voting Machines are the only answer to reclaim credibility of elections. I invite the Opposition to sit with us & select from EVM models we have available to restore our elections credibility," the prime minister posted.

"Our govt is determined & we will put in place reforms in our electoral system through the use of technology to bring transparency & credibility to our elections & strengthen our democracy," he posted.

The prime minister further observed that apart from 1970 elections, doubts over the credibility of results had been raised in every election.

"In NA 249 bye election, despite a low turnout, all parties are crying foul & claiming rigging. Same happened in Daska recently & in Senate elections. In fact, apart from 1970 election, in every election claims of rigging have raised doubts over credibility of election results," he said in a related tweet.

The prime minister further said that former United States president Trump's team did everything to dispute the presidential election, but due to use of technology no irregularity was detected.

"Trump's team did everything to dispute 2020 presidential election result; but bec (because) technology used in electoral process not one irregularity was found. For a year now we have been asking the Opposition to cooperate with us & help reform our present electoral system," he posted in another tweet.

The prime minister recalled his party's 126 days sit-in, demanding a probe into four Constituencies.

"In 2013 there were 133 NA constituencies' disputes before elec (election) tribunals. We asked for examination of just 4 constituencies' votes & in all 4 rigging was established. But it took us a yr (year) & a 126-days dharna to get a Judicial Comm (commission) which found over 40 faults in conduct of elections," he tweeted.

