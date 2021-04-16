PM set to unveil Rs 466 billion uplift package for Sindh today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will unveil a historic development package worth Rs 446 billion today for Sindh province encompassing projects related to agriculture, education, electricity, gas supply and road infrastructure.

Under the package to be announced by the prime minister during his visit to Sukkur, around 200,000 acres of land would be restored to make it cultivable thus creating 2,522 employment opportunities to support 500 households.

The package consists of a target to elevate the ratio of access to higher education to 52 percent and teacher-student proportion to 1:20.

As part of the uplift package, the prime minister would also announce upgradation of 14 passports offices to facilitate around 200,000 people to get their passports.

The package envisages the upgradation of power transmission network to reduce line losses by around 5% and load shedding by 15 % in the province.

The package also consists of the construction of Nai Gaj Dam to irrigate around 28,800 acres and resolve the longstanding issue faced by the farmers in the province.

The construction of 306-kilometer Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway is also part of the mega development package which would revolutionize the communication network in the province.

Under the Rs 446 billion package, 160 villages would be supplied gas on emergency basis for the benefit of 5,074 households.

Around 30,000 new power connections would be given to the districts yet deprived of electricity.

The Sindh development package of Rs 446 billion is apart from another Rs 1100 billion of Karachi package already announced by the government.