PM Shehbaz Expresses Satisfaction As KSE-100 Index Crosses 140,000 Points Mark
Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 07:35 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed satisfaction over the landmark rise of the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s KSE-100 Index, which surged past the 140,000-point level for the first time in history
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed satisfaction over the landmark rise of the pakistan stock exchange’s KSE-100 Index, which surged past the 140,000-point level for the first time in history.
Calling it a “positive reflection of investor confidence,” the Prime Minister said the bullish trend in the stock market indicates growing trust in the government’s economic policies. “The upward momentum in the stock exchange is a strong endorsement of our economic direction,” he said in a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.
Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed that facilitating business and investment remains a top priority for his administration. “We are committed to providing all possible support to businesses and investors to drive sustainable economic growth,” he added.
Highlighting recent institutional improvements, the Prime Minister credited reforms in the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for strengthening the tax system and providing relief to the business community.
“Alhamdulillah, Pakistan’s economic trajectory is improving, and we are steadily moving towards progress and development,” he concluded.
Recent Stories
Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visitors
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One held with narcotics6 minutes ago
-
Three-Day Urs of Syed Shah Murtaza to begin on Friday in Thandiani16 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri people26 minutes ago
-
Overloading of public transport raises safety concerns in DIKhan26 minutes ago
-
"Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations continue across Karachi under Commissioner’s supervision26 minutes ago
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan56 minutes ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills56 minutes ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik56 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations1 hour ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship1 hour ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career1 hour ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation1 hour ago