Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Expresses Satisfaction As KSE-100 Index Crosses 140,000 Points Mark

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 07:35 PM

PM Shehbaz expresses satisfaction as KSE-100 Index crosses 140,000 points mark

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed satisfaction over the landmark rise of the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s KSE-100 Index, which surged past the 140,000-point level for the first time in history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed satisfaction over the landmark rise of the pakistan stock exchange’s KSE-100 Index, which surged past the 140,000-point level for the first time in history.

Calling it a “positive reflection of investor confidence,” the Prime Minister said the bullish trend in the stock market indicates growing trust in the government’s economic policies. “The upward momentum in the stock exchange is a strong endorsement of our economic direction,” he said in a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed that facilitating business and investment remains a top priority for his administration. “We are committed to providing all possible support to businesses and investors to drive sustainable economic growth,” he added.

Highlighting recent institutional improvements, the Prime Minister credited reforms in the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for strengthening the tax system and providing relief to the business community.

“Alhamdulillah, Pakistan’s economic trajectory is improving, and we are steadily moving towards progress and development,” he concluded.

Recent Stories

Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visit ..

Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visitors

1 minute ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

2 hours ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

4 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

5 hours ago
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan