PM Shehbaz expresses satisfaction as KSE-100 Index crosses 140,000 points mark

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed satisfaction over the landmark rise of the pakistan stock exchange’s KSE-100 Index, which surged past the 140,000-point level for the first time in history.

Calling it a “positive reflection of investor confidence,” the Prime Minister said the bullish trend in the stock market indicates growing trust in the government’s economic policies. “The upward momentum in the stock exchange is a strong endorsement of our economic direction,” he said in a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed that facilitating business and investment remains a top priority for his administration. “We are committed to providing all possible support to businesses and investors to drive sustainable economic growth,” he added.

Highlighting recent institutional improvements, the Prime Minister credited reforms in the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for strengthening the tax system and providing relief to the business community.

“Alhamdulillah, Pakistan’s economic trajectory is improving, and we are steadily moving towards progress and development,” he concluded.