PM Shehbaz receives congratulatory phone call from Saudi crown prince

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday received a congratulatory telephone call from Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The crown prince congratulated the prime minister on his re-election.

Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked the Saudi crown prince for the telephone call as well as the warm message of greetings he had sent immediately after he had assumed office.

The prime minister also conveyed his sincerest wishes and prayers for the health and well-being of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

He said the people of Pakistan had great love and respect for the Saudi king as well as the crown prince.

He also wished a blessed month of Ramazan to the Saudi leadership as well as the people and prayed that this holy month would bring peace and prosperity to Muslims all over the world.

The prime minister said Pakistan was proud of its historic, deep-rooted and fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and the two countries had always stood together through thick and thin.

He lauded Saudi Arabia for its unwavering commitment and support to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated his invitation to the crown prince to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience and said that the people of Pakistan were waiting to accord him a very warm welcome.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman thanked the prime minister for his kind sentiments and said that both countries enjoyed close brotherly relations and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s support to Pakistan.