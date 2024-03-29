PM Shehbaz Vows Zero Tolerance Against Smuggling,corruption
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the government will not allow any political or bureaucratic interference in its move to curb smuggling, corruption, power theft and tax evasion in the country.
"No political and bureaucratic influence will be allowed to interfere in this major surgery which we have to undertake collectively for the good of Pakistan and its 250 million people," the prime minister said while chairing a meeting on anti-smuggling.
He said it was very important to understand the real challenges of the country and then immediately fix them to revive and stabilize the economy.
For this, he said all stakeholders including the provinces, institutions, and armed forces will have to collaborate with the federal government to tackle one of the most important challenge of revival of economy.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said illegal trade and smuggling were the biggest challenges that had badly dented the country's economy.
He recalled that in 2022, the coalition government allowed export of 250,000 tons of sugar, but it had to withdraw its decision "because we were told that the surplus target was not up to that level". However, he said the same amount of sugar was later exported to Afghanistan.
Similarly, the prime minister pointed out that the country had to face loss of around Rs 400 to 500 billion annually in term of power theft, whereas leakages, transmission losses and line losses of electricity were other than that.
As regards tax revenues, he said the government's target this year was Rs 9 trillion. But it has the potential of collecting Rs 4 trillion extra revenues by streamlining the tax system and by curbing corruption and tax evasion.
He said a tax amount of Rs 2.7 trillion was still under litigation either in tribunals or in appellant courts. The government, he said would try its best to recover this amount.
Appreciating the efforts of Chief of Army Staff in curbing smuggling and power theft, the prime minister said during the nine months of interim government, an amount of Rs 58 billion was saved in power sector.
Similarly, a significant improvement was witnessed in smuggling in the country due to the commitment, will to do, and cooperation of all provinces, and the personal commitment and interest of the Chief of Army Staff, the prime minister added.
Besides initiating reforms in certain sectors, he said the government was also committed to promote industry and agriculture sector in the country.
He informed that the government had chalked out a plan to fully digitize the system of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to boost the tax revenues in the country.
He said the well reputed and honest officers will be encouraged while the corrupt element will be discouraged.
As regards law and order situation, the prime minister said the government was determined to foil the evil designs of the enemy.
Recent Stories
Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan govt to cover expenses for singer's treatment at AKUH4 minutes ago
-
DC orders making water filtration plants functional immediately14 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping gains momentum in Sukkur, Larkana14 minutes ago
-
Female judicial officers' strength reaches to 18% of total: Report23 minutes ago
-
22nd death anniversary of legendary actor Latif Kapadia observed23 minutes ago
-
Demand of fates increases in Ramazan23 minutes ago
-
India using draconian measures to muzzle Kashmiris’ voice of freedom23 minutes ago
-
‘Kashmiris’ freedom movement will run out of steam if their identity is lost'24 minutes ago
-
Sukkur deputy commissioner assumes charge24 minutes ago
-
Passing-out of 51st CTP held at Civil Services Academy44 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked1 hour ago
-
Juma prayers held under tight security1 hour ago