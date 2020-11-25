UrduPoint.com
PM To Arrive In Lahore Today On A Day-long Visit

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 11:34 AM

The sources say that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate first flagship project of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Firdous Market Underpass.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Lahore today on a day-long visit.

According to details, Imran Khan will be briefed on the plan to make Central business District in place of Walton Airport along with the progress made on River Ravi project

PM will also inaugurate first flagship project of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Firdous Market Underpass.

Earlier today, the PM tweeted about Faisalabad industry and said that he has directed Ministry of Industries to ensure necessary support to textile sector.

In another tweet, the PM shared report of a local tv regarding Faisalabad industry.

He said the industry made progress even through there were challenges posed by Covid-19.

