PM To Embark On Two-day Visit To Kuwait Today

,  

November 28, 2023

PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today  

Caretaker Prime Minster Anwaarul Haq Kakar will meet Crown Prince of State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al Jaber Al Sabah and Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Ahmed AL Sabah.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2023) Following his visit to the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will embark on a two-day visit to the State of Kuwait today (Tuesday).

During the visit, the Prime Minster will meet Crown Prince of State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al Jaber Al Sabah and Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Ahmed AL Sabah.

The visit will include signing of various MoUs in the field of Manpower, Information Technology, Mineral exploration and food Security, Energy and Defence.

Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy deep rooted and historical ties spanning over six decades.

The year 2023 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

A day earlier, the PM said that Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates signed different MoUs worth multibillion Dollars at Abu Dhabi.

In his special video message from Abu Dhabi today, he congratulated the people of both states over signing of these MoUs. He said these MoU will usher in a new era of economic cooperation, regional stability and strategic cooperation.

The Prime Minister said the economic benefits of these MoU will soon be witnessed through different tangible projects. He said the friendship between the two countries that was founded by Sheikh Zayed in 70s has now been entered into a new era by his son Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and Ministers from both countries were also present during the MoUs signing ceremony.

