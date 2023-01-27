UrduPoint.com

PM To Inaugurate Green Line Train Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 27, 2023 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate Greenline Train today (Friday), which will ply between Islamabad and Karachi.

According to Pakistan Railways, the Green Line train after starting its journey from Margalla station will have stops at Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Lahore, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rohri, Hyderabad and Drug Road on the way.

This train will be operated with new coaches imported from China recently.

The turnaround time of the Green Line is set at 22 hours which will be reduced gradually.

On the instructions of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq, breakfast, lunch, hi tea and dinner will be provided to the passengers during the journey in the ticket price.

Apart from this, high quality bedding and utility kit will also be provided to the passengers.

