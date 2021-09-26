UrduPoint.com

PM To Perform Groundbreaking For KCR Tomorrow: Governor

Muhammad Irfan 12 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

PM to perform groundbreaking for KCR tomorrow: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was coming Karachi tomorrow and he would perform groundbreaking for the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

He stated this while talking to media persons after attending a ceremony of Global Ismaili CIVID Day here.

He said that many good news were coming for Karachi.

The Governor said that Green line bus service's infrastructure had been completed, its buses had reached the city and we were also starting the dry run of the buses in the following 10 days.

He said that Green line service would be inaugurated next month and soon after that K-VI project would be inaugurated. He further said that K-VI would be completed to meet water shortage in the city.

