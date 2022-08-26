PM to review flood relief activities in Sindh today: Marriyum

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit the flood-affected areas of Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur, Faizganj, Kot Diji and Thari Mir Wah in Sindh province to review relief and rescue activities being carried out.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a tweet.

She said that representatives of Sukkur district administration and PDMA will brief the prime minister about the ongoing rescue and relief activities to help flood victims and restore damaged infrastructure.

The minister said that the prime minister would meet the flood victims to review the relief work and to know their condition.

Later, Sindh chief secretary and chief engineer Sukkur Baraj will give a detailed briefing to the PM on the devastation caused by flood. Pakistan Television would broadcast the briefing live.