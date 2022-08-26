UrduPoint.com

PM To Review Flood Relief Activities In Sindh Today: Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2022 | 10:50 AM

PM to review flood relief activities in Sindh today: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit the flood-affected areas of Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur, Faizganj, Kot Diji and Thari Mir Wah in Sindh province to review relief and rescue activities being carried out.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a tweet.

She said that representatives of Sukkur district administration and PDMA will brief the prime minister about the ongoing rescue and relief activities to help flood victims and restore damaged infrastructure.

The minister said that the prime minister would meet the flood victims to review the relief work and to know their condition.

Later, Sindh chief secretary and chief engineer Sukkur Baraj will give a detailed briefing to the PM on the devastation caused by flood. Pakistan Television would broadcast the briefing live.

Related Topics

Sindh Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Flood Visit Maryam Aurangzeb Sukkur Khairpur Kot Diji Rohri PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

2 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

10 hours ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

10 hours ago
 US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk h ..

US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Australia - Pent ..

10 hours ago
 US House Panel Demands Twitter Address Whistleblow ..

US House Panel Demands Twitter Address Whistleblower Allegations of Poor Privacy ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.