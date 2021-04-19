PM vows to run global campaign against blasphemy issue

(@fidahassanain)

PM says political and religious parties are misusing Islam, asking the audience to tell him whether the government not suffered when blasphemy was committed.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to run an effective and strong campaign against blasphemy across the world, regretting that political and religious parties were unfortunately misusing islam.

The PM said that it was damaging the country.

He said: “The western world is not much that affected by these protests taking place in Pakistan,”.

“We are damaging ourselves,” he further said.

The PM vowed to run an effective campaign against the type of blasphemy content which caused countrywide protests in the past few days which resulted into number of casualties and many injuries. PM said Pakistan was made on the basis of Islam. He stated that that he wanted to make it clear that they loved our Holy Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

“I makes it clear that we love our Prophet Peace Be Upon Him. I haven’t seen as much affection and respect for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in any country other than Pakistan,” said the PM.

He said: “But unfortunately, our love for the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him is miused,”. He asked the audience to tell him whether the government was not caring about this issue and whether the government not suffered when blasphemy was committed.

The PM said that who would decide that who loved the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said when they misused the sentiment they were not doing any benefit to our religion. “It is leading to crime in the country. This doesn’t harm them [the blasphemers], it harms our own country,” said the PM.

PM Khan promised to run a global campaign on blasphemy.

He was addressing a ceremony held in connection with Margalla Avenue on Monday.

He said the anti-blasphemy campaign was already underway. The PM said they would bring the heads of the Muslim countries together and present our case in the United Nations and the European Union in order to address this matter.

The PM said their campaign would make a difference, adding that people at some point would think twice before committing blasphemy. He emphasized that such a campaign was the only long-lasting solution that would stop western nations from hurting Muslims’ sentiments across the world.

He said by destroying public and property in the county was no more the solution.

“West doesn’t care when we destroy our public and private properties. We damage our own country,” he added.