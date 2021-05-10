PM will once again interact with the public via telephone tomorrow

(@fidahassanain)

Senator Faisal Javed Khan took to Twitter to make this announcement, saying that PM Imran Khan will take the telephone calls at 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2021) Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would once again interact with the public via telephone on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said the Prime Minister would take the telephone calls at 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan returned today after three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia. Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud termed PM Khan’s visit to his country extremely important in the history of bilateral relations between both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.