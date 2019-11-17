UrduPoint.com
PM Wins Hearts Of Sikh Community: PTI Leader

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has won hearts of Sikh community by opening Kartarpur Corridor, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Salman Siddique here on Sunday.

Talking to a group of notables from Mananwala, Safdarabd and Khanqah Dogran, who met him on Sunday, he said the biased attitude of Indian leadership towards its minorities was a matter of serious concern, says a press release issued here.

He said the extremist ideology was weakening Indian federation. He said, "Ongoing curfew in Indian-held Kashmir has paralysed the lives of innocent Kashmiris." The PTI leader said the Azadi March and so-called sit-in of Maulana Fazlur Rahman was in fact an attempt to harm the Kashmir cause by diverting media's attention, adding that Maulana's plan B would face complete failure.

