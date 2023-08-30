(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) called on Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Khattak, to apprise him about problems faced by different wards of Nishtar Hospital.

Led by PMA Multan chapter president, Dr Masood Haraj, the delegation informed him that inordinate delay in the completion of the renovation of the hospital over the last six months, the central oxygen supply system was affected besides dysfunction of Air conditioning in humid weather.

The doctors, staff nurses and paramedics are facing several issues owing to the renovation, they said and added that half of the Cardiology, ENT, Pulmonology, Orthopedic and other wards have been closed.

The delegation urged the commissioner to take notice of the situation and resolve the issues on priorities.

Khattak ensured them to solve the problems. Among others Dr Sheikh Abdul Khaliq, Dr Zulqarnain Haider, Dr Khurram and Dr Amir Shahzad were present.