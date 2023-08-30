Open Menu

PMA Delegation Calls On Commissioner, Asks For Resolving Nishtar Hospital's Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2023 | 08:33 PM

PMA delegation calls on Commissioner, asks for resolving Nishtar Hospital's issues

A delegation of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) called on Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Khattak, to apprise him about problems faced by different wards of Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) called on Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Khattak, to apprise him about problems faced by different wards of Nishtar Hospital.

Led by PMA Multan chapter president, Dr Masood Haraj, the delegation informed him that inordinate delay in the completion of the renovation of the hospital over the last six months, the central oxygen supply system was affected besides dysfunction of Air conditioning in humid weather.

The doctors, staff nurses and paramedics are facing several issues owing to the renovation, they said and added that half of the Cardiology, ENT, Pulmonology, Orthopedic and other wards have been closed.

The delegation urged the commissioner to take notice of the situation and resolve the issues on priorities.

Khattak ensured them to solve the problems. Among others Dr Sheikh Abdul Khaliq, Dr Zulqarnain Haider, Dr Khurram and Dr Amir Shahzad were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Weather Zulqarnain Haider

Recent Stories

DFC inspects dairy products imported from Punjab

DFC inspects dairy products imported from Punjab

59 seconds ago
 UAE President offers condolences on passing of Sar ..

UAE President offers condolences on passing of Sari Al Mazrouei

8 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC remands PTI activist in p ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC remands PTI activist in police custody

1 minute ago
 UAE highlights vital role culture can play in acce ..

UAE highlights vital role culture can play in accelerating climate action

8 minutes ago
 No ban on approval of layout plans of buildings: C ..

No ban on approval of layout plans of buildings: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister ..

1 minute ago
 PTI's Ehsan Gul joins Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (I ..

PTI's Ehsan Gul joins Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP)

5 minutes ago
RWMC distributes pamphlets about smog in imperial ..

RWMC distributes pamphlets about smog in imperial market area

5 minutes ago
 Couple's test essential for controlling Thalassemi ..

Couple's test essential for controlling Thalassemia; Dr Jamal Nasir

5 minutes ago
 Provincial Ombudsman calls on Governor, presents a ..

Provincial Ombudsman calls on Governor, presents annual report of 2022

5 minutes ago
 DC visits BVH, inspects treatment facilities

DC visits BVH, inspects treatment facilities

5 minutes ago
 Sindhi rolls out anti drug awareness campaign in e ..

Sindhi rolls out anti drug awareness campaign in educational institutions

5 minutes ago
 Foundation stone laid for renovation,upgradation o ..

Foundation stone laid for renovation,upgradation of ASH: Mayor

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan