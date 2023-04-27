PMA delegation meets secretary SH&ME for resolution of hospitals, medics issues

A delegation of Pakistan Medical Association(PMA) Multan chapter called on Secretary SH&ME South Punjab Afzal Nasir Khan for resolution of doctors problem and different public hospitals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Medical Association(PMA) Multan chapter called on Secretary SH&ME South Punjab Afzal Nasir Khan for resolution of doctors problem and different public hospitals.

Led by PMA president, the delegation consisted of Dr Sheikh Abdul Khaliq, Dr Zulqarnain Haider and others.

Dr Hiraj told the secretary about out of order elevator, unavailibity of x-ray films, potable x-ray machine in Nishtar Hospital Emergency ward.

He demanded practical measures on doctors tower at Nishtar, early completion of CPEIC extension and Nishtar-II projects.

PMA president asked to meet the deficiency of paramedics and staff nurses at the health facility besides launching house job at Children Complex.

The Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical education ensured the delegation of his support to resolve doctors and hospitals issues.