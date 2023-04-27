UrduPoint.com

PMA Delegation Meets Secretary SH&ME For Resolution Of Hospitals, Medics Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 08:54 PM

PMA delegation meets secretary SH&ME for resolution of hospitals, medics issues

A delegation of Pakistan Medical Association(PMA) Multan chapter called on Secretary SH&ME South Punjab Afzal Nasir Khan for resolution of doctors problem and different public hospitals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Medical Association(PMA) Multan chapter called on Secretary SH&ME South Punjab Afzal Nasir Khan for resolution of doctors problem and different public hospitals.

Led by PMA president, the delegation consisted of Dr Sheikh Abdul Khaliq, Dr Zulqarnain Haider and others.

Dr Hiraj told the secretary about out of order elevator, unavailibity of x-ray films, potable x-ray machine in Nishtar Hospital Emergency ward.

He demanded practical measures on doctors tower at Nishtar, early completion of CPEIC extension and Nishtar-II projects.

PMA president asked to meet the deficiency of paramedics and staff nurses at the health facility besides launching house job at Children Complex.

The Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical education ensured the delegation of his support to resolve doctors and hospitals issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Resolution Film And Movies Education Punjab Job Nasir Zulqarnain Haider

Recent Stories

Defense Ministers of Belarus, Iran Agree to Consol ..

Defense Ministers of Belarus, Iran Agree to Consolidate Peace Promotion Efforts

6 minutes ago
 Russia, Turkey to Continue Work Regarding Implemen ..

Russia, Turkey to Continue Work Regarding Implementation of Grain Deal - Kremlin

6 minutes ago
 Lawmaker Calls on Senator Feinstein to Step Down a ..

Lawmaker Calls on Senator Feinstein to Step Down as Her Absence Risks Democratic ..

6 minutes ago
 JUI-F firmly against talks with PTI: Jamiat Ulema- ..

JUI-F firmly against talks with PTI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulan ..

12 minutes ago
 KCCI organises catalogue exhibition of Belgian com ..

KCCI organises catalogue exhibition of Belgian companies

6 minutes ago
 Plan chalked out to achieve anti-polio drive's tar ..

Plan chalked out to achieve anti-polio drive's targets

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.