PMA For Provision Of Complete Facilities Before Formal Opening Of Nishtar-II

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2024 | 10:27 PM

PMA for provision of complete facilities before formal opening of Nishtar-II

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) urged upon Punjab Government to extend all required facilities to Nishtar-II before its formal opening

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) urged upon Punjab Government to extend all required facilities to Nishtar-II before its formal opening.

During a meeting chaired by PMA Multan Chapter president, Dr Masood Hiraj, the officer bearers asked the govt to provide all facilities and equipment for Operation Theaters besides the appointment of new doctors and paramedics, Nurses etc before the health facility goes completely operational.

They said that no ward of Nishtar Hospital should be closed for switching it to Nishtar-II.

No part of old Nishtar should be shifted to Nishtar-II, they said adding that PMA would resist such a move.

PMA office bearers including Dr Rana Khawar, Dr Zulqarnain Haider, Dr Murtaza Baloch and others were present.

