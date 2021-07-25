PMD forecast hot, humid weather in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday forecast hot and humid weather likely to prevail in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Potohar region, northeast Punjab and Kashmir during evening/night.

Monsoon currents likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from Monday evening.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Sibbi 47, Nokkundi 46, Jacobabad and Dalbandin 44.