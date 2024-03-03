Open Menu

PML-N Demands Investigation Into The Incident Of Hooliganism With Female MPA: Amir Maqam

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 12:10 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Amir Muqam on Saturday demanded a transparent investigation into the incident of hooliganism with one of his party’s female MPA in the KP Assembly.

He said that using of bad words for PML-N female lawmaker Sobia Shahid and throwing various things during assembly proceeding at her should be investigated.

He said this while addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club. Member Provincial Assembly Sobia Shahid, Provincial General Secretary of Muslim League (N) Women's Wing Farah Khan, Malik Jahanzeb, Rashid Mehmood Khan, Arbab Khizer Hayat and other party workers were also present on this occasion.

Engineer Amir Maqam said that they demand an inquiry into the incident to reveal who issued cards to the culprits involved in hooting and abusing PML-N lawmakers especially woman MPAs of the opposition in the KP Assembly.

He said that they have also filed a formal application for an FIR in the Sharqi Police Station Peshawar.

He said that the PTI workers violated the “Pashtun traditions” by misbehaving with a woman MPA.

He said that there should be an investigation that there is a capacity of 400 people in the gallery, so who brought 4000 people there and for what purpose. Those who bring such criminals to the gallery should also be investigated, Muqam added.

APP/ash

