- Home
- Pakistan
- PML-N demands investigation into the incident of hooliganism with female MPA: Amir Maqam
PML-N Demands Investigation Into The Incident Of Hooliganism With Female MPA: Amir Maqam
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 12:10 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Amir Muqam on Saturday demanded a transparent investigation into the incident of hooliganism with one of his party’s female MPA in the KP Assembly.
He said that using of bad words for PML-N female lawmaker Sobia Shahid and throwing various things during assembly proceeding at her should be investigated.
He said this while addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club. Member Provincial Assembly Sobia Shahid, Provincial General Secretary of Muslim League (N) Women's Wing Farah Khan, Malik Jahanzeb, Rashid Mehmood Khan, Arbab Khizer Hayat and other party workers were also present on this occasion.
Engineer Amir Maqam said that they demand an inquiry into the incident to reveal who issued cards to the culprits involved in hooting and abusing PML-N lawmakers especially woman MPAs of the opposition in the KP Assembly.
He said that they have also filed a formal application for an FIR in the Sharqi Police Station Peshawar.
He said that the PTI workers violated the “Pashtun traditions” by misbehaving with a woman MPA.
He said that there should be an investigation that there is a capacity of 400 people in the gallery, so who brought 4000 people there and for what purpose. Those who bring such criminals to the gallery should also be investigated, Muqam added.
APP/ash
Recent Stories
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
Commissioner directs authorities to remove encroachments from banks of Nullah La ..
Ahsan Iqbal urges unity for national cause, rejects unrest politics
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rainy situation to persist across country amid complete withdrawal from Balochistan, Sindh15 minutes ago
-
Editor "Subha Kashmir" Nazir Ahmad Wani passes away in occupied Srinagar15 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock21 minutes ago
-
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar21 minutes ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body28 minutes ago
-
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIOJK28 minutes ago
-
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private vehicles51 minutes ago
-
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF51 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challenges55 minutes ago
-
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers49 minutes ago
-
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan49 minutes ago
-
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur imposes ban on all kinds ..49 minutes ago