PML-N Govt Policies Revolve Around Masses: Javed Abbassi

Published June 02, 2023

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbassi here Friday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has strong roots in the public and its government's policies revolve around the masses.

Addressing a big public gathering here, the Minister said former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has constructed a state-of-the-art Hazara Motorway that spoke his immeasurable love for the people of Hazara divisions. He said people of all districts were being facilitated from the motorway.

He said that the people of Khanpor also love PML-N due to record development works by the party in Hazara Division and voted in favour of the PML-N candidates in the last local bodies election here.

The credit for giving the gas facility to Khanpor tehsil went to former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he said, adding prosperity of the people was linked with democracy.

Murtaza Javed Abbassi said that May 9 vandalism has exposed the real face of PTI and Imran Khan.

He said due to the negative policies of PTI, the politics of Imran Niazi was irrelevant and people rejected PTI.

In the 9 years of rule of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said the Hazara division including the Haripur district was deprived of development.

The federal minister said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz after coming into power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would address the problems of people and remove their long sense of deprivation.

Murtaza Javed Abbassi assured to address problems related to Galiyat Development Authority, stones crushing machines and announced a huge development and financial package for Khanpor.

The function was also addressed by the Prime Minister Adviser Engr Amir Muqam and other party leaders Faisal Zaman and Babar Zaman.

