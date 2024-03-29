PML-N govt to make country prosperous: MPA

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N MPA and Chairman District Committee for Chief Minister's initiatives Rana Munawar Ghous said that the PML-N Federal and Punjab governments would make the country prosperous as they were taking public-friendly steps.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said that in line with special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz the process of Neghaban Ramazan package distribution among deserving families was underway in the district. The staff of revenue department has given hampers of food and essential items to deserving families at their doorsteps according to registered data, he said. Rana Munawar Ghous said that work of elimination of garbage piles, cleanliness of streets and roads and de-silting sewer lines in villages of the district was going on a war footing.