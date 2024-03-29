Open Menu

PML-N Govt To Make Country Prosperous: MPA

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM

PML-N govt to make country prosperous: MPA

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N MPA and Chairman District Committee for Chief Minister's initiatives Rana Munawar Ghous said that the PML-N Federal and Punjab governments would make the country prosperous as they were taking public-friendly steps.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said that in line with special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz the process of Neghaban Ramazan package distribution among deserving families was underway in the district. The staff of revenue department has given hampers of food and essential items to deserving families at their doorsteps according to registered data, he said. Rana Munawar Ghous said that work of elimination of garbage piles, cleanliness of streets and roads and de-silting sewer lines in villages of the district was going on a war footing.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim

Recent Stories

Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj A ..

Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..

22 minutes ago
 PM makes two more appointments in his team

PM makes two more appointments in his team

1 hour ago
 Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

2 hours ago
 Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

2 hours ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

3 hours ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

15 hours ago
 CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

15 hours ago
 Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emergi ..

Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market

15 hours ago
 High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner r ..

High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan