PML-N Guarantees Country's Development, Prosperity: Abid Sher Ali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 07:22 PM

PML-N guarantees country's development, prosperity: Abid Sher Ali

Former Minister of State and PML-N candidate from NA 102, Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-N was the guarantee of the country's development, prosperity and bright future

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Former Minister of State and PML-N candidate from NA 102, Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-N was the guarantee of the country's development, prosperity and bright future.

Addressing party workers of the constituency here on Monday, he said that the party would clean sweep with the power of the people's vote on February 8.

He said that Faisalabad district was a stronghold of the Pakistan Muslim League-N and it has 10 National Assembly Constituencies and 21 Provincial Assembly constituencies where PML-N candidates have no competition.

He said that the party's position for election is very strong and it would win all the seats of the district.

He said that the election symbol of ‘lion’ is a mark of national development and prosperity.

He urged the citizens to cast their vote wisely on February 8 to make the country an Asian tiger under the leadership of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. He urged the party workers including women to deliver the message of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif door to door so the country could be put once again on the road to progress and prosperity.

