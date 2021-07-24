PML-N has 'honour' to have two members disqualified for using indecent language: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had the 'honour' to have two of its members, Daniel Aziz and Talal Chaudhry disqualified for use of vulgar and indecent language.

In a tweet, he said that Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur had not even reached closer to the level of indecency of PML-N's Khawaja Asif, Rohail Asghar, Maryam Safdar and Javed Abbasi. He said that it takes two to clap.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain tagged a tweet from PTI twitter handle which said that Abid Sher Ali abused a Pakistani woman in front of children of his own family in London but Maryam Safdar defended him.

But when Ali Amin Gandapur exposed their corruption, the PML-N started talking about ethics and started playing woman card.