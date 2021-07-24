UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Has 'honour' To Have Two Members Disqualified For Using Indecent Language: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

PML-N has 'honour' to have two members disqualified for using indecent language: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had the 'honour' to have two of its members, Daniel Aziz and Talal Chaudhry disqualified for use of vulgar and indecent language.

In a tweet, he said that Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur had not even reached closer to the level of indecency of PML-N's Khawaja Asif, Rohail Asghar, Maryam Safdar and Javed Abbasi. He said that it takes two to clap.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain tagged a tweet from PTI twitter handle which said that Abid Sher Ali abused a Pakistani woman in front of children of his own family in London but Maryam Safdar defended him.

But when Ali Amin Gandapur exposed their corruption, the PML-N started talking about ethics and started playing woman card.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter Abid Sher Ali Khawaja Asif London Gilgit Baltistan Women Talal Chaudhry Muslim Family From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,507 new COVID-19 cases, 1,455 reco ..

1 hour ago

World Karate Federation discusses debut programme ..

2 hours ago

China provides over 600 mn COVID-19 vaccine doses ..

2 hours ago

ADIHEX, The Game Fair in UK sign promising partner ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Tokyo Olympics: Moving forward, united ..

3 hours ago

Youth’s most favored smartphone Infinix NOTE 10 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.