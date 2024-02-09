PML-N Nasir Iqbal wins NA-69

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Nasir Iqbal Bosal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-69 MB Din-II by securing 113,285 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Kausar Parveen an independent candidate who bagged 108,768 votes.

Voters' turn-out remained at 49.66 per cent in the constituency.