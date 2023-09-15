PML-N to contest next elections to resolve poverty, economic issues: Talal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Talal Chaudhry on Friday said that his party would contest the next general elections to resolve poverty and economic issues.

Nawaz Sharif will arrive in Pakistan in October to lead the election campaign, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question, he said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should discuss public issues at a public forum.

Talal said that all political parties leaders should focus on resolving issues of poverty and economy of the country.

He said, "We should work to stabilize the economy and improve the lifestyle of the poor.