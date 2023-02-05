UrduPoint.com

PML-N To Form Govt In Punjab: Rana Sana Ullah

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2023 | 10:10 PM

PML-N to form govt in Punjab: Rana Sana Ullah

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) would win elections and form a government in Punjab.

While addressing the workers' convention here, Rana Sana Ullah stated there was propaganda that PML N was afraid of contesting elections.

The minister categorically rejected the said propaganda and anticipated the PML(N) victory in Punjab's elections whenever they were held.

"Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) has always delivered and it would continue to serve the people with the same spirit in the future also," said Sanaullah.

He recalled the country made matchless progress during past governments of the PML(N).

"The whole world witnessed that Pakistan was heading towards the journey of achieving the status of Asian Tiger in terms of progress during the PML N previous regimes," he said.

"The PML(N), under the leadership of the then prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif rejected the external pressure and conducted five nuclear tests," adding the PML N government also abolished the menace of terrorism from the country alongside load-shedding.

The minister criticized the PTI leadership for "creating troubles".

The minister said, "In 2014, PTI staged protest demonstrations and tried to stop the journey of progress and prosperity. Imran Khan is following the politics of agitation in the shape of long marches, sealing Islamabad on the pretext of a date for elections."

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest World Punjab Nuclear Progress Same Sunday Muslim From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoud ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi Director of Fujairah Crown P ..

11 minutes ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi issues resolution appointing Sa ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues resolution appointing Salem Al Zahmi advisor to Office ..

26 minutes ago
 Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitor ..

Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitors in 2022

1 hour ago
 Innovation Talks to bring together Dubai’s gover ..

Innovation Talks to bring together Dubai’s government and private sectors to d ..

1 hour ago
 Partners of World Government Summit affirm its imp ..

Partners of World Government Summit affirm its important role as unique platform ..

2 hours ago
 World Government Summit 2023 to kick off on 13 Feb ..

World Government Summit 2023 to kick off on 13 February bringing together 10,000 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.