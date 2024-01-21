PML-N unveils 212 candidates for 266 NA seats in February 8 elections

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Amidst the intensifying election campaigns leading up to the February 8 polls, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has nominated 212 candidates to vie for 266 National Assembly seats.

Senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar shared the list, indicating that PML-N candidates are set to leave 51 NA seats uncontested. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will participate in the polls for NA-15 (Mansehra) and NA-130

(Lahore) constituencies.

PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz is set to run for election in NA-119, while Hamza Shehbaz will contest NA-118 in Lahore. Meanwhile, party President Shehbaz Sharif will vie for seats in NA-123 and NA-132.

PML-N has chosen not to field candidates in the following constituencies: NA-4 (Swat-III), NA-19 (Swabi-I), NA-20 (Swabi-II), NA-21 (Mardan-I), NA-22 (Mardan-III), NA-44 (Dera Ismail Khan-I), NA-45 (Dera Ismail Khan-II), NA-48 (Islamabad-III), NA-54 (Islamabad-III), NA-64 (Gujrat-III), NA-88 (Khushab-II), NA-92 (Bhakkar-II), NA-117 (Lahore-I), NA-128 (Lahore-XII), NA-143 (Sahiwal-III), NA-149 (Multan-II).

Additionally, candidates from PML-N are not participating in the elections for NA-165, NA-185, NA-190 to NA-204, NA-206 to NA-210, NA-212, NA-214, NA-215, NA-217, NA-218, NA-221, NA-223, NA-224, NA-228, NA-239, NA-245, NA-264, and NA-266.

The former ruling party, PML-N, has been in discussions for seat adjustments with different political parties, notably Jahangir Tareen's Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP). The absence of PML-N candidates in certain Constituencies is attributed to their seat adjustment agreement with IPP.