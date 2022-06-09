UrduPoint.com

PNSC Achieves 98pc Increase In Profit Despite Challenging Economic Environment

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2022 | 09:05 PM

PNSC achieves 98pc increase in profit despite challenging economic environment

Despite the prevailing unfavorable macroeconomic condition of the country, the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has managed to achieve 98 percent increase in profit after tax deductions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Despite the prevailing unfavorable macroeconomic condition of the country, the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has managed to achieve 98 percent increase in profit after tax deductions.

The PNSC managed to earn Rs 2,446 million against Rs 1,235 million being yielded in the corresponding period last year.

According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2021-22 announced here Thursday, the group earnings per share increased to Rs 18.52 million as against Rs 9.35 million in the comparable period last year.

Cumulatively, the group achieved a turnover of Rs 16,223 million (including Rs 6,295 million from PNSC) as compared to Rs 9,633 million (including Rs 1,978 million from PNSC) for the same period last year.

The major increase was seen in the Dry Cargo segment (including slot charter) which was increased by Rs 3,036 million.

The revenue from Liquid Cargo segment increased by Rs 3,543 million mainly due to increase of Rs 2,980 million from Foreign flagged vessels. The controlled strategies implemented by management caused other expenses at the group level to fall by Rs 188 million (52 percent).

During the nine months of FY2022, the cost on long-term financing decreased by Rs 46 million (11 percent). At present, PNSC fleet comprises of 11 vessels of various type/size (05 Bulk carriers, 04 Aframax tankers and 02 LR-1 Clean Product tankers) with a total deadweight capacity (cargo carrying capacity) of 831,711 metric tons which was the highest ever carrying capacity since inception of PNSC.

Related Topics

Pakistan Same From Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Limited Million

Recent Stories

Qesco CEO Karim visits Central Complaints Cell

Qesco CEO Karim visits Central Complaints Cell

1 minute ago
 NTC reviews progress on GST harmonization

NTC reviews progress on GST harmonization

1 minute ago
 Q-Bank organizes sessions for MBBS Spiral-I, Spira ..

Q-Bank organizes sessions for MBBS Spiral-I, Spiral-II disciplines

1 minute ago
 Fire stations would be set up in all the industria ..

Fire stations would be set up in all the industrial zones in Karachi

1 minute ago
 Final strength of Commonwealth Games contingent to ..

Final strength of Commonwealth Games contingent to be decided on June 13: PSB DG ..

5 minutes ago
 US PGA Tour bans LIV Golf rebels from its tourname ..

US PGA Tour bans LIV Golf rebels from its tournaments

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.