Police accelerate operation against kite sellers, flyers; arrest 20 with 1000 kites

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi district police have accelerated their ongoing operation against kite sellers and flyers and managed to net 20 accused with 1000 kites and 27 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that Waris Khan police seized 500 kites each from the possession of two accused Nabeel and Aamir while Bani police recovered 350 kites each from three accused Usman, Najeebullah and Muhammad Ali.

Sadiqabad Police recovered 58 kites from five accused Khurram, Salim, Khayyam, Ramzan and Ahmed, and Gunjamundi police seized 44 kites from three accused Saghar, Kamran and Bilal.

Similarly, Ratta Amaral police recovered 30 kites from the possession of Abbas Khan and Taxila police recovered 35 kites from an accused Yousaf.

Gujar Khan police recovered 17 kites and five string rolls from accused Naveed and Dhamyal police recovered 25 kites and string rolls from an accused Wasim.

Race Course police conducted a raid and arrested an accused Salman with 10 kites and two string rolls while City police recovered 7 kites and 2 string rolls from 2 accused Faiz Ahmed and Arif.

During this year's crackdown against kite flyers and sellers, more than 970 accused were arrested and more than 78,000 kites, over 1300 string rolls, 4 rifles, 23 pistols and 6 loudspeakers were recovered.

Kite flying and aerial firing are deadly activities and the accused involved in kite flying and kite selling could not escape from the grip of law, Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations said.