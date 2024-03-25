Police Accelerate Operation Against Kite Sellers, Flyers; Arrest 20 With 1000 Kites
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 02:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi district police have accelerated their ongoing operation against kite sellers and flyers and managed to net 20 accused with 1000 kites and 27 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Monday.
He informed that Waris Khan police seized 500 kites each from the possession of two accused Nabeel and Aamir while Bani police recovered 350 kites each from three accused Usman, Najeebullah and Muhammad Ali.
Sadiqabad Police recovered 58 kites from five accused Khurram, Salim, Khayyam, Ramzan and Ahmed, and Gunjamundi police seized 44 kites from three accused Saghar, Kamran and Bilal.
Similarly, Ratta Amaral police recovered 30 kites from the possession of Abbas Khan and Taxila police recovered 35 kites from an accused Yousaf.
Gujar Khan police recovered 17 kites and five string rolls from accused Naveed and Dhamyal police recovered 25 kites and string rolls from an accused Wasim.
Race Course police conducted a raid and arrested an accused Salman with 10 kites and two string rolls while City police recovered 7 kites and 2 string rolls from 2 accused Faiz Ahmed and Arif.
During this year's crackdown against kite flyers and sellers, more than 970 accused were arrested and more than 78,000 kites, over 1300 string rolls, 4 rifles, 23 pistols and 6 loudspeakers were recovered.
Kite flying and aerial firing are deadly activities and the accused involved in kite flying and kite selling could not escape from the grip of law, Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations said.
Recent Stories
Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute
Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us
Three suspects of attack on woman for Arabic attire secure bail
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Body of missing youth found in sewerage drain3 minutes ago
-
Punjab assembly speaker calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif3 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to Shireen Mizari in May 9 cases3 minutes ago
-
Kashmir historian blames India for committing ‘memoricide’ in disputed IIOJK13 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank service handles 21 emergencies last week13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs price magistrates to improve performance to provide relief to citizens13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects cleanliness drive23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's largest IT Park approved in Islamabad to foster innovation23 minutes ago
-
Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute25 minutes ago
-
19 booked over stealing trees33 minutes ago
-
Musician Ustad Beebo Khan remembered on death anniversary33 minutes ago
-
Three suspects of attack on woman for Arabic attire secure bail40 minutes ago