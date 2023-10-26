Police arrest 6 accused, recover snatched car, motorcycles, cash, weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

TANDO ADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Tando Adam police in its continued crackdown against criminals on Wednesday arrested six accused and recovered a

snatched car, 7 motorcycles, cash and weapons from their possession.

SSP Sanghar Sadam Khaskheli sharing details in a press briefing said that Tando Adam Police arrested one of three accused Jhando Keerio and recovered a 125-motorcycle and 30,0000 cash from his possession.

He said that Police have arrested two suspects Faizan Rajput and Zahid Rajput who had TT pistols and recovered a car of Aftab Alam which was stolen from Faraz town of Tando Adam.

Meanwhile, police held an accused Mashooq Keerio and recovered a stolen Rickshaw and four Motorcycles while also arrested two accused Ali Gul Parhyar and Ghulam Rasool Khaskheli and recovered two motorcycles from their possession.

SSP Sanghar further informed that Tando Adam Police while conducting a crackdown against criminals have recovered 20 kg of marijuana, gutka and illicit liquor from their possession in a month and arrested 313 absconders so far.

SSP directed DSP Tando Adam and all SHOs to conduct raids on gambling den and video game shops so that the future of students and children could be saved.

