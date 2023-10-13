Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 20,300 stake money

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi district police arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 20,300 stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Race Course police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers namely Barkatullah, Khalid, Umar Khan, Arshad and Zakirullah, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 20,300, four mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.