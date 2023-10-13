Open Menu

Police Arrest Five Gamblers; Recover Rs 20,300 Stake Money

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 20,300 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi district police arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 20,300 stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Race Course police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers namely Barkatullah, Khalid, Umar Khan, Arshad and Zakirullah, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 20,300, four mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Rawalpindi Waqas Khan Money From Race

Recent Stories

West Indies Women A and Thailand women's emerging ..

West Indies Women A and Thailand women's emerging team to tour Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan women's squad for Bangladesh tour announc ..

Pakistan women's squad for Bangladesh tour announced

7 minutes ago
 IMF praises UAE economic and financial development ..

IMF praises UAE economic and financial developments

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2023

4 hours ago
 National Library and Archives signs MoU with State ..

National Library and Archives signs MoU with State Archival Service of Ukraine

12 hours ago
Ashrafi calls for observance of 'Solidarity Day wi ..

Ashrafi calls for observance of 'Solidarity Day with Palestine’ globally

12 hours ago
 Balochistan govt to give Rs 1bn subsidy to landown ..

Balochistan govt to give Rs 1bn subsidy to landowners to help them pay out elect ..

13 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini chairs WBG/IMF Development Com ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini chairs WBG/IMF Development Committee meeting, calls for unif ..

13 hours ago
 All Blacks coach Foster rings changes for Ireland ..

All Blacks coach Foster rings changes for Ireland quarter-final

13 hours ago
 HESCO Chief suspends ASE Mirpurkhas

HESCO Chief suspends ASE Mirpurkhas

13 hours ago
 World Cup -- New Zealand team to play Ireland

World Cup -- New Zealand team to play Ireland

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan