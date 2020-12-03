UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Five Suspects In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:11 PM

Police arrest five suspects in bahawalpur

The police have arrested five suspects and recovered narcotics, weapons and cash from their possession on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The police have arrested five suspects and recovered narcotics, weapons and cash from their possession on Thursday.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, Station House Officer, Hasilpur Police Station, Shehzad Babar conducted raids at dens and took five accused into custody.

The police have recovered two pistols from the possession of the accused identified as Iqbal and Mureed, respectively.

The police have also recovered 550 grams hashish from the possession of accused recognized as Afzal along side recovering Rs 15,000 worth of cash from gamblers identified as Tariq and Sabir.

They have also registered cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.

