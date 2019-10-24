UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Gang Involved In Robbing Foreign Travelers 

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 12:14 AM

Police arrest gang involved in robbing foreign travelers 

Rawalpindi police claim to have arrested ring leader while other members of the gang are on the run. 

RAWALPINDI: ( UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-24th Oct, 2019) In a major development, police claimed to have arrested a gang involved in robbing foreign citizens in guise of security personnel after tracking them from Islamabad airport, the reports said.

According to the details, police said that the suspects wearing police uniforms parked there car outside airport exit in order to follow the foreign travelers coming out of Islamabad airport.

They used to rob the foreigners on their way to their destination and recently they robbed a UK citizen when he was coming to his home in Islamabad, the police said. They said they introduced themselves as law enforcers and then robbed the citizens, giving a bad impression of the country across the world.

The suspects, according to police, also killed a man when he resisted the act of robbery in Morgah area of Islamabad.

They claimed to have arrested the ring leader while other suspects ran away.

Foreign Currency, laptops and other latest mobiles were recovered from the suspects' s custody, the police said adding that the suspects had fake number plates and police uniforms, wireless sets and weapons used in various crimes.

The investigation revealed that the culprits confessed to their crimes in the areas that come under the control of Rawat and Westridge police stations.

"We are conducting raids to arrest other members of the gang as we are investigating the matter," said a senior police official.

The foreigners lodged complaints against the incidents but it was after a long time that gang involved in mugging the foreigners was arrested.

