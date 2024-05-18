Police arrest gangsters involved in crimes against women in Narowal

The Punjab Police have arrested gangsters involved in crimes against women in Narowal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The Punjab Police have arrested gangsters involved in crimes against women in Narowal.

The operation was launched on the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz under her 'Never Again' campaign.

DPO Narowal Muhammad Naveed said complaints about indecent acts with women, blackmailing and making videos of women on the canal track in Nadoke police station area were received and a special team was formed under DSP Saddar. The team took timely action and arrested the accused.

The DPO said legal proceedings against the accused are under way.