Police Arrest Hardcore Criminal During Crackdown
August 30, 2025
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Police have arrested a pro claimed offender wanted in cases of terrorism, murder, and drug trafficking.
The accused was also involved in killing a citizen by opening fire at function in December 2024 along with his accomplices.
During the raid, police also recovered a large quantity of drugs from his possession.
According to police, a special team from Gujjar Khan Circle was formed to trace and arrest the fugitive.
Earlier, six of his accomplices had already been arrested and weapons recovered from them.
SP Saddar, Muhammad Nabil Khokhar, said the accused and his accomplices will be presented in court with valid evidence.
He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.
