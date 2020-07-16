Police arrest person in fake currency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) ::Paharpur police on Thursday arrested an accused in Rangpur area and recovered fake Currency of Rs 98,000 from him.

According to detail, Paharpur Police raided Rangpur area and during a search of the suspect in routine patrolling, recovered Rs 98,000 fake currency notes . A case has been registered against the accused.