Police Arrest Person In Fake Currency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

Police arrest person in fake currency

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) ::Paharpur police on Thursday arrested an accused in Rangpur area and recovered fake Currency of Rs 98,000 from him.

According to detail, Paharpur Police raided Rangpur area and during a search of the suspect in routine patrolling, recovered Rs 98,000 fake currency notes . A case has been registered against the accused.

