Police arrest six drug dealers with over six kg hashish

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi district police have arrested six drug dealers and recovered over six kg hashish, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Chontra police recovered 1200 grams of hashish from the possession of an accused namely Tariq while Race Course police recovered 1200 grams of hashish from accused Saleem Khan.

Pirwadhai police recovered 1,150 grams of hashish from a drug dealer namely Waleed Sajjad and 1050 grams of hashish from the possession of a drug peddler, Owais Ali arrested in Kalar Syedan area.

New Town police managed to recover 780 grams of hashish from a drug dealer Javed and Morgah police seized 540 grams of hashish from Hamad Zahid.

Separate cases were registered against all the arrested drug dealers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar said that the arrested accused would be challaned with concrete evidence.

The SSP said that the drug dealers could not escape the grip of the law.

The spokesman informed that during this year, more than 600 suspects were rounded up and more than 8 tons of hashish, 05 kg heroin, 1480 grams Ice and more than 3,000 liters of alcohol were recovered.