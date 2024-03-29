Open Menu

Police Arrest Six Drug Dealers With Over Six Kg Hashish

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Police arrest six drug dealers with over six kg hashish

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi district police have arrested six drug dealers and recovered over six kg hashish, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Chontra police recovered 1200 grams of hashish from the possession of an accused namely Tariq while Race Course police recovered 1200 grams of hashish from accused Saleem Khan.

Pirwadhai police recovered 1,150 grams of hashish from a drug dealer namely Waleed Sajjad and 1050 grams of hashish from the possession of a drug peddler, Owais Ali arrested in Kalar Syedan area.

New Town police managed to recover 780 grams of hashish from a drug dealer Javed and Morgah police seized 540 grams of hashish from Hamad Zahid.

Separate cases were registered against all the arrested drug dealers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar said that the arrested accused would be challaned with concrete evidence.

The SSP said that the drug dealers could not escape the grip of the law.

The spokesman informed that during this year, more than 600 suspects were rounded up and more than 8 tons of hashish, 05 kg heroin, 1480 grams Ice and more than 3,000 liters of alcohol were recovered.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi All From Race

Recent Stories

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam resu ..

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results

48 minutes ago
 Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T2 ..

Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to ..

Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy

2 hours ago
 PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, pow ..

PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj A ..

Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..

3 hours ago
 PM makes two more appointments in his team

PM makes two more appointments in his team

4 hours ago
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

4 hours ago
 Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

5 hours ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

5 hours ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan