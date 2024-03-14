Police arrest two bike lifters with two motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Dhamial Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Aziz and Naseer and recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Nabeel Khokhar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.