Police Arrested 3 Alleged Criminals, Seized Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Police arrested 3 alleged criminals, seized weapons

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) ::During an operation against anti-social elements in Razar Tehsil, police seized a large quantity of arms and hashish and arrested 03 alleged drug dealers, also wanted in an attempt of murder case.

According to detail, on the instructions by DPO Swabi, the Swabi Police has launched a search and strike operation against drug mafia, timber mafia, and anti-social elements. In this regard, a combing operation was carried out under the supervision of DSP Raza Allama Iqbal, in which 3 alleged criminals were not only arrested but also heavy weapons including 02 Kalashnikovs, 02 M-16 rifles and 4 different types of pistols were recovered from their possession. The suspects were wanted by local police in attempted murder cases as well.

