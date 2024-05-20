Govt to provide all necessary assistance to students wishing to return from Kyrgyzstan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam has said that on special instructions given by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Government of Pakistan will provide all necessary assistance to students wishing to return from Kyrgyzstan.

Welcoming the students who arrived early this morning on a special flight from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, at Islamabad airport, Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam, assured that the government will fully assist in facilitating the return of Pakistani students from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, after mob attacks on foreign citizens, said a press release issued here.

He mentioned that following the incident, the PM of Pakistan instructed national institutions to ensure the safety of Pakistani students.

Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam, also inquired about their well-being. He also inquired about the tragic incident in Bishkek and the challenges faced by the students. He emphasized that Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan are the nation's children, and it's the government's foremost responsibility to safeguard them. He expressed gratitude that the students have returned home safely.